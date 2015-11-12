NEW YORK Nov 12 Waiting for inflation to pick
up before quickly tightening monetary policy heightens the risk
of an economic hard landing, New York Fed President William
Dudley said on Thursday.
"I don't favor waiting until I sort of see the whites in
inflation's eyes," he said about monetary policy timing.
He said the international economic outlook "absolutely
should" be thought about in terms of how it weighs on the U.S.
economy.
Dudley's remarks were part of a question and answer session
at an Economic Club of New York event.
