(Adds details)
By Rodrigo Campos and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 12 Waiting for inflation to pick
up before quickly tightening monetary policy heightens the risk
of an economic hard landing, New York Fed President William
Dudley said on Thursday.
"I don't favor waiting until I sort of see the whites in
inflation's eyes," said Dudley, who has a permanent vote on the
Fed's policy-setting committee.
He said after progress made by the Fed in keeping inflation
expectations near 2 percent the risk of waiting too long to
tighten monetary policy could lead to those expectations
becoming "unanchored to the upside."
"I think risking that would be very dangerous."
Dudley, speaking at an Economic Club of New York event in
Manhattan, said the international economic outlook "absolutely
should" be considered in terms of how it weighs on the U.S.
economy.
He said China's economy is "pretty opaque" when it comes to
trying to figure what is happening on a real-time basis but
recent economic data supports the idea that the Chinese economy
is in transition away from investment and towards consumption.
"The fact that the transition is underway makes me feel more
comfortable," he said.
He earlier said in a prepared speech that the international
outlook seemed less problematic than it did "just a few months
ago."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)