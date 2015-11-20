(Adds comments, context)
By Jonathan Spicer
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. Nov 20 The Federal Reserve
should "soon" be ready to raise interest rates as U.S. central
bankers grow confident that low inflation will rebound and that
employment remains stable, William Dudley, the influential head
of the New York Fed, said on Friday.
"We hope that relatively soon we will become reasonably
confident that inflation will return to our 2 percent
objective," he said at Hofstra University. Dudley said it was
"very logical" to expect that the Fed's inflation and employment
conditions would be met "soon," allowing policymakers to "start
thinking about raising the short-term interest rates."
Most Fed policymakers, along with odds in financial markets,
point to a policy meeting on Dec. 15-16 as a likely time for the
first rate hike in nearly a decade. Dudley did not say directly
that he expected to move before year end, a comment he has made
in the past.
"I can't tell you when we're going to do it because it will
depend on the data," said Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair
Yellen and a permanent voter on the policy-making Federal Open
Market Committee. "We have a month until the next FOMC meeting
so my view is let's see what the data is over the next four
weeks."
Asked about economic fallout from last week's attacks in
Paris and from the broader conflict in the Middle East, Dudley
said it was difficult to predict.
"The Middle East is a wild card in terms of what are the
implications ... for terrorism around the world and our ability
to combat terrorism around the world and that is very difficult
to forecast" and, along with the Paris attacks, "to build into
your economic forecast," he said.
"Hopefully it won't affect (the international growth
outlook) very much because hopefully we will do our job in
fighting back," he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)