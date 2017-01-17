FOREX-U.S. dollar gains vs yen, euro with outlook seen positive still
* U.S. dollar still vulnerable to Trump comments, trade protection
Jan 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to take actions that would "snuff out" the current economic expansion anytime soon because inflation is "simply not a problem," Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Tuesday.
Dudley, in a speech to a gathering of the National Retail Federation in New York, said he is optimistic the current expansion will continue even though it is "long in the tooth" by historical standards.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* U.S. dollar still vulnerable to Trump comments, trade protection
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of an overhaul following its record payout over toxic mortgages in the United States, several people close to the matter said on Tuesday.