Jan 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to take actions that would "snuff out" the current economic expansion anytime soon because inflation is "simply not a problem," Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Tuesday.

Dudley, in a speech to a gathering of the National Retail Federation in New York, said he is optimistic the current expansion will continue even though it is "long in the tooth" by historical standards.

