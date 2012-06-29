(Adds background on policy action, comments, byline)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, June 29 An influential Federal Reserve
official said he modestly lowered his expectations for inflation
in coming months, but added greater clarity on the U.S. jobs
market and the European crisis was required before taking a
firmer stance on the health of the U.S. economy.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of
Chairman Ben Bernanke and a key barometer of the thinking inside
the U.S. central bank, said on Friday employment growth has
"slowed considerably of late" as the economy has lost momentum.
Dudley, a policy dove, referenced the Fed's decision last
week to boost monetary stimulus to the stalled U.S. recovery,
but offered no fresh insight on what spurred policymakers to
take that particular step, nor whether more easing might be
needed.
"Although some of the current uncertainties will take time
to resolve, I can imagine material data on a number of
dimensions could become available in the coming weeks and months
that could lead me to adjust my forecast further," Dudley said
in prepared remarks to the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce.
"I will be paying particularly close attention to whether
domestic momentum and hiring picks up now that the pay-back for
the mild winter is over, and whether financial conditions, which
are heavily influenced at present by developments in Europe,
ease or tighten further," he was to say via video link.
Three consecutive months of disappointing U.S. jobs growth
and the simmering euro zone debt crisis led the Fed to extend by
six months and $267 billion a bond maturity-extension program
called Operation Twist.
Also last week, the Fed slashed its expectations for GDP
growth over the next two years and trimmed an inflation
prediction, while raising expectations for the unemployment
rate, which in May stood at 8.2 percent.
But it decided not to take the more aggressive step of
launching another bond-buying program, known as QE3.
Dudley voted for the Operation Twist extension despite
having said on May 30 that, for now, additional Fed stimulus was
not warranted. As head of the important New York regional Fed
bank, he has a permanent vote on Fed policy.
Giving more detail than in a speech a month ago, and citing
falling gasoline prices, Dudley on Friday said he expects
inflation to decline "a bit in coming months, falling somewhat
further below our 2-percent objective."
The recovery has been disappointing, he added. "Despite a
monetary policy that has been extraordinarily accommodative by
historical standards, the economy has grown only about 2 percent
over the past year. After a brighter start to the year, economic
momentum has slowed in the last few months," Dudley said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)