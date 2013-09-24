By Jonathan Spicer
Sept 24 An influential Federal Reserve
policymaker said he "certainly wouldn't want to rule out" a
reduction in the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program later
this year, adding the Fed now expects slower economic growth
than it did in June.
The decision "depends on the data," New York Fed President
William Dudley said in a Monday interview aired on CNBC Tuesday.
"The thing that we really want to emphasize is that it's driven
by data, not by time."
Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, repeated
however that a plan that Bernanke articulated in June to wind
down the quantitative easing (QE) program remained "intact." The
plan was to reduce QE later this year and to end it by about
mid-2014 as long as the economy keeps improving as expected.
The sometimes mixed messages from Fed officials in the last
few days have left investors guessing. U.S. stock index futures
were little changed early Tuesday.
Back in June, U.S. Treasury bond markets fell sharply when
Bernanke unveiled the timeline for the year-old program in which
the Fed buys $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each
month to boost the slow U.S. economic recovery.
Investors and economists widely expected the Fed to reduce
the pace of QE at a meeting last week, but policymakers decided
to leave it unchanged, sparking a global rally in bonds and
stocks. The Fed cited fiscal constraint and tight financial
conditions, including in mortgages, in its shock decision.
Dudley said Bernanke's plan was based on the Fed's June
economic forecasts; last week, the Fed lowered its expectations
for 2013 and 2014 growth.
"So if the economy were behaving in line with the Fed's June
forecast then it's certainly likely that the Fed would taper
later this year," Dudley said. "But whether that's going to
happen or not remains uncertain."
QUESTIONS LOOM
The latest round of quantitative easing was launched a year
ago to encourage investment, hiring and growth.
Unemployment has dropped to 7.3 percent as of last month,
from 8.1 percent a year ago, but gross domestic product growth
remains below the 3 percent rate to which Americans are
accustomed, causing hesitation at the Fed and confusion in the
markets.
"There's conflicting reports on the internal discussion in
the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh. "There's a lot of
information and that makes the Fed look confused."
Asked whether the Fed was targeting specific levels of
private-market interest rates before QE can be reduced, Dudley
said: "Absolutely not." He noted that "the tightening of
financial conditions was quite large" since May, and that played
a role in leaving policy untouched last week.
Another concern is a debate in Washington, over the debt
ceiling and government funding, that got underway this week and
that could shut down the government.
"I'm not going to tell them how they should conduct fiscal
policy," Dudley said. "But I think less drama, more certainty
would be a very good thing."
Another question hanging over the Fed is the end of
Bernanke's term at the end of January. Janet Yellen, the vice
chair, is considered the front-runner now that former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers dropped out of contention this month.
"I would not see it as any large change in the monetary
policy" under Yellen, Dudley predicted. "I think it would be
very consistent with the monetary policy that we've had in the
past."
On Monday, Reuters reported that President Barack Obama was
unlikely to name Bernanke's successor this week.