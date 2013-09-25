BRIEF-Discovery Equity Partners reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical
* Discovery Equity Partners Reports 6.5 pct stake in Entellus Medical Inc as of Feb 23 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Winding down the Federal Reserve's unprecedented policy accommodation is feasible even with the U.S. central bank's swollen balance sheet, though there are bound to be unforeseen challenges when the time comes, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
New York Fed President William Dudley, whose branch of the central bank handles its massive bond-buying program, said in a speech that there "will undoubtedly be communications and operational challenges and unexpected consequences" when the Fed eventually tightens policy.
But he said that an "exit from (this) unconventional set of policies is certainly feasible," especially given the Fed's relatively new ability to pay banks interest on the excess reserves they store at the U.S. central bank.
In his prepared remarks, Dudley did not comment specifically on when the Fed might start to reduce its $85 billion monthly asset purchase program, known as quantitative easing.
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.
TORONTO, March 6 Canada's benchmark stock index edged up on Monday to its highest close in 11 days as financial and energy shares climbed, while mining stocks weighed as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.