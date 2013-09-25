By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Winding down the Federal
Reserve's unprecedented policy accommodation is feasible even
with the U.S. central bank's swollen balance sheet, though there
are bound to be unforeseen challenges when the time comes, a top
Fed official said on Wednesday.
New York Fed President William Dudley, whose branch of the
central bank handles its massive bond-buying program, said in a
speech that there "will undoubtedly be communications and
operational challenges and unexpected consequences" when the Fed
eventually tightens policy.
But he said that an "exit from (this) unconventional set of
policies is certainly feasible," especially given the Fed's
relatively new ability to pay banks interest on the excess
reserves they store at the U.S. central bank.
In his prepared remarks, Dudley did not comment on when the
Fed might start to reduce its $85 billion monthly asset purchase
program, known as quantitative easing. Earlier this week he made
waves saying the Fed needed to keep supporting the economy for
now but still planned to reduce QE later this year.
Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, was at
the Museum of American Finance giving a speech commemorating the
Fed's 100 year anniversary.
The central bank's record has been mixed over the years with
roaring booms and painful busts, a major bout of inflation in
the 1970s and, most recently, the brutal financial crisis that
sparked the Great Recession that still hampers the United
States.
Looking ahead, Dudley said a key challenge is putting
financial stability on par with monetary policy. "As our
experience from 2007 to 2009 has demonstrated, monetary policy
cannot work properly when there is financial instability."
Drilling down into financial regulation, he noted there
remain "significant barriers" to cross-border cooperation among
regulators in the case of a large bank getting into trouble, and
needing to be wound down. Also there aren't enough incentives
for banks to shrink in the first place, Dudley said.