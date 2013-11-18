* Policymaker points to better Q3 GDP, October employment
* Still he says policy to stay accommodative for a while
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Nov 18 William Dudley, an influential
U.S. central banker who has been one of the staunchest
supporters of easy-money policies, on Monday said he was
"getting more hopeful" on prospects for the beleaguered U.S.
economic recovery.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
pointed to an improvement in the labor market last month and
better-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the
third quarter, and he predicted a rise in economic growth next
year and especially in 2015.
Despite the rosier assessment, Dudley, a close ally of Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke, said he anticipates "very accommodative"
monetary policy to be in place "for a considerable period of
time" given low inflation and high unemployment in the world's
biggest economy.
His comments on the U.S. recovery may however suggest the
Fed as a whole is closer than otherwise thought to reducing the
pace of its $85-billion in monthly asset purchases, which are
meant to spur investment, hiring and growth.
"I have to admit that I am getting more hopeful," Dudley, a
permanent voter on the Fed's policy-setting committee, told
students and professors at Queens College in New York.
"Not only do we have some better data in hand, but also the
fiscal drag, which has been holding the economy back, is likely
to abate considerably over the next few years at the same time
that the fundamental underpinnings of the economy are
improving."
In response to student questions, he said the Fed remains
convinced the benefits of the quantitative easing program (QE)
outweigh the costs, adding there are no current signs the
bond-buying is leading to "disturbing" asset bubbles.
Dudley's speech - part of a tour of New York's ethnically
diverse Queens borough that includes a tour of a piano factory -
comes days after fellow Fed policy-maker Janet Yellen strongly
defended the Fed's bold steps to spur economic growth.
Though he warned of "substantial uncertainty" in his
forecast, Dudley was clearly more upbeat than the last time he
publicly weighed in on the state of the economy in the wake of
the 2007-2009 recession.
In late September, Dudley said the labor market was not yet
healthy and the broader recovery still needed monetary support
from the Fed.
'TURNING POINT FOR THE ECONOMY'
On Monday he predicted less interference from fiscal
policies, better private-sector growth, and a "fairly cyclical"
recovery in consumer spending and durable goods.
Dudley also noted banks have eased credit standards, and he
predicted an improvement in labor market conditions and a
positive "updrift" in still-low U.S. inflation as the pace of
GDP growth picks up over the next two years.
Adding to the positive picture, the Fed policymaker said the
sustained contraction in state- and local-government spending
and employment "appears to be over."
U.S. stocks remained near record highs after Dudley took to
the podium. Investors are trying to predict whether the Fed will
trim the pace of asset purchases at a policy meeting next month,
or wait until some time in the new year, possibly when Yellen
takes the reins.
Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to succeed Bernanke
in February, made it clear at a Senate committee hearing that
she would push on with easy policies until she was satisfied a
durable recovery was in place.
U.S. GDP growth was 2.8 percent in the third quarter of this
year, and employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls in
October, data that suggests the economy was able to weather the
16-day government shutdown last month.
Calling these "nascent signs that the economy may be doing
better," Dudley said: "I hope that this marks a turning point
for the economy."
Yet the unemployment rate remains high at 7.3 percent, and
the Fed has said it wants to see substantial improvement on that
front before winding down purchases of Treasury and mortgage
bonds.
"We can definitely in my mind have a significantly tighter
labor market and bring a lot of the unemployed and discouraged
workers back to the workforce without having an inflation
problem," Dudley said.
"That's why monetary policy is very accommodative today, and
that's why I anticipate monetary policy is going to be very
accommodative for a considerable period of time."
QE has been in place for 14 straight months, sowing concerns
among some more hawkish Fed policymakers that the Fed's
$3.8-trillion balance sheet will bring about asset-price bubbles
or inflation on the horizon.