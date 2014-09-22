(Adds comments on unemployment rate, background on Federal
Reserve policy)
By Howard Schneider
Sept 22 The Federal Reserve may briefly allow
the U.S. unemployment rate to fall below what is considered
sustainable in the long run in order for inflation to rise to
the central bank's target, New York Federal Reserve bank
president William Dudley said on Monday.
"We need the economy to run a little hot for at least some
period of time to push inflation back up to our objective,"
Dudley said at a conference organized by Bloomberg News. "I can
certainly imagine a scenario where the unemployment rate dips a
little bit below what we view as sustainable. That would be the
mechanism to actually push inflation back up."
He also said the steady rise in the dollar's value could
complicate the Fed's job, potentially hurting U.S. economic
performance and pushing down inflation.
Though the value of the dollar is not a policy goal of the
Fed's, Dudley said it had to be taken "on board" as part of the
central bank's economic forecast.
The dollar softened on Monday as other major currencies
recovered some ground after 10 weeks of gains by the dollar
index, its longest winning streak since the greenback's free
float in 1973.
Even as the Fed prepares for its first interest rate
increase in six years, Dudley's remarks reinforced the view that
the central bank intends to keep policy accommodative until it
is sure U.S. labor markets have fully recovered.
That first rate hike is expected next year, a policy change
Dudley said he hopes can take place in order to being lifting
rates from the zero level where they have remained for six
years.
But the Fed's economic projections forsee a slow evolution
from there, with rates only approaching a normal level in 2017.
Some individual members' projections also see the unemployment
rate falling below the level considered consistent with stable
prices.
Dudley said a long list of forces has kept inflation tame,
while there remains ample evidence of "excessive slack" in the
U.S., and concern that workers sidelined by the financial crisis
may lose the chance of ever returning to work unless the Fed
keeps policy loose.
"Inflation is quiescent for a very simple reason. We have
excess slack in the economy," he said. "We are below the
two-percent inflation target so that argues for more patience."
The Fed in its most recent statement retained language
saying it would be a "considerable time" beyond this fall before
any initial interest rate increase. Some Fed officials fear that
has put the central bank behind the curve of an improving
economy, and raised the risk of inflation rising too quickly.
But Dudley, expressing a view many analysts feel reflects a
core opinion at the central bank, said the Fed should wait to
raise rates until it is clear the recovery is solidly on track.
"You have to make sure that when you start to raise
interest rates the economy can take it," he said. "You want to
push the unemployment rate down."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)