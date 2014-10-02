NEW YORK Oct 2 A broader definition of the
benchmark Libor interest rate and a better alternative is
needed, an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official said on
Thursday, joining the chorus of world regulators calling for
changes in the wake of abuse.
New York Fed President William Dudley highlighted two key
areas of concern: the need for a definition of the rate that
better reflects observable funding patterns; and the need for an
alternative reference rate that works for all participants and
is based on a deeper cash market.
"This combination, a more robust and resilient LIBOR for
transactions that require a reference rate with a bank credit
risk component and the development of an alternative reference
rate for transactions like interest rate derivatives that don't,
will strengthen our financial system and help undo some of the
damage caused by earlier transgressions," Dudley said in
prepared remarks that did not mention monetary policy.
A critical tool in global markets, Libor, or the London
interbank offered rate, is used in a large number of
dollar-based contracts. It is also a reference rate for another
$150 trillion in contracts denominated in other currencies and
is common in financial derivatives.
Confidence was shaken when it was disclosed that the banks
whose daily rate estimates are used to set Libor had been
manipulating the process for years. More than $6 billion in
fines were levied as a result of the scandal.
"More work needs to be done before confidence in these rates
are put on a firmer foundation," said Dudley, whose branch of
the U.S. central bank acts as its eyes and ears on Wall Street.
Any solution will require appropriate incentives and
controls at financial institutions, he added, largely backing
the proposals raised by Fed Governor Jerome Powell a month ago.
Libor is used to set the terms of consumer loans, home
mortgages, corporate bonds and other widely used forms of
credit. Since the abuse was uncovered, global regulators have
revised the process for setting the rate.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)