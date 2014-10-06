Oct 6 An influential Federal Reserve policymaker
said he would be "delighted" to raise interest rates some time
next year since it would be a sign of economic success, but for
now a "very accommodative monetary policy" is still needed.
New York Fed President William Dudley, speaking on the
Marketplace radio show on Monday, repeated his belief that the
U.S. central bank could let the economy "run a little hot" to
help boost inflation toward a 2 percent goal and, critically, to
get long-term unemployed Americans back into the workforce.
"If the economy evolves as most people are hoping over the
next year, hopefully we can get to a point where we can raise
interest rates in 2015 and I would be delighted if that would be
the case," said Dudley, who has a permanent vote on policy and
is among the Fed's core of decision-makers, including Chair
Janet Yellen.
If the economy was strong enough, "raising interest rates
would be a sign of success. It would actually be good news," he
said, reinforcing the notion that any policy tightening would
depend on continued economic rebound.
Inflation, which has remained below target the last couple
of years, should ideally spend "half the time a little bit below
(2 percent) and half the time a little bit above it," Dudley
said.
Addressing possible congressional hearings into the public
release of secretly recorded conversations among New York Fed
bank examiners and some officials at Goldman Sachs, Dudley said
his branch of the central bank will cooperate because he feels
"the facts are on our side."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer. Editing by Andre Grenon)