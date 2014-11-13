ABU DHABI Nov 13 Hiking interest rates too
early poses "considerably greater" risks for the Federal Reserve
than moving too late, an influential Fed official said on
Thursday in a strong defense of the U.S. central bank's patient
approach to tightening policy.
New York Fed President William Dudley said official readings
of inflation should ease over the next few months as a result of
falling U.S. gasoline prices and as the dollar firms. He
repeated that the Fed may want to let the economy run slightly
hot to help long-time unemployed Americans finally find jobs.
As the central bank approaches its first rate rise in nearly
a decade, expected some time next year, Dudley's speech in Abu
Dhabi reinforced the tendency of Chair Janet Yellen and the
Fed's other core decision-makers to do so with caution.
With the Fed's key rate near zero, a "premature tightening
might lead to financial conditions that are too tight, resulting
in a weaker economy and an aborted lift-off," said Dudley. That
"would harm the Fed's credibility and, more importantly, would
be difficult to rectify," he said in prepared remarks to the
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.
U.S. unemployment has fallen sharply to near a normal level
at 5.8 percent, and economic growth has been strong most of this
year. But inflation has held below a 2-percent Fed target the
last few years, muddling the timing of a rate rise.
A dovish policymaker who often reflects Yellen's views,
Dudley downplayed recent soft market-based inflation readings,
saying survey-based readings are superior and remain
well-anchored. He also downplayed part of the Fed's October
policy statement that said rates will stay low for a
"considerable time," arguing Fed policy will react to how the
economy evolves.
"Unemployment is too high and inflation is too low," he
said. "Thus, monetary policy needs to be very accommodative in
order to close these gaps," he added, including what he called a
"meaningful gap" between the current rate of joblessness and a
stable longer-term rate.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Martin Dokoupil; Writing by
Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Ken Wills)