(Adds details from Dudley speech, background on Fed policy)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Dec 1 The Federal Reserve will not
just tighten policy based on how the U.S. economy is faring, but
on how well financial markets respond to the eventual
interest-rate hikes, an influential Fed official said on Monday.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central
bank will unleash more aggressive rate rises if financial
markets do not tighten as expected, and vice versa. He flagged
short- and long-term interest rates, equities, credit spread and
availability, and the dollar as areas the Fed will watch.
"How much one pushes on the short-term interest rate lever
depends, in part, on how financial market conditions respond to
such adjustments," he said in a speech at Baruch College.
Dudley, who repeated it seems reasonable to expect liftoff
from near-zero rates around mid-2015, is a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen and has a permanent vote on Fed monetary
policy. His speech to students flagged the benefits of cheaper
oil and also walked through the much-anticipated tightening
cycle, which he said he "hopes" will begin next year.
Noting the so-called "taper tantrum" of 2013, when then Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke's mere mention of trimming the Fed's
bond-buying was met with a global market selloff, Dudley said
the linkage between rate adjustments and financial markets has
grown unstable.
"Imagine driving a car where the connection between the gas
pedal and the engine speed was variable and uncertain. The
driver would have to constantly monitor and adjust the pressure
on the gas pedal to achieve the desired speed," he said.
"All else equal, less responsiveness implies larger interest
rate adjustments and vice versa."
Further in the future, the Fed would stop topping up its
$4.5-trillion balance sheet only after its key rate is
"somewhat" higher than it is now, and in a sustainable way,
Dudley said. That detail was absent in the playbook the Fed
published in September.
Turning to the sharp recent drop in energy prices, Dudley
said it was a "positive" for the U.S. economy because much of
the extra money will be "spent, not saved" by Americans. The
global price drop will also spur more monetary easing by other
central banks, spurring global growth, he said.
Dudley, who often flags steps taken by the broader Fed, said
he expects inflation to rise toward a 2-percent target next year
despite recent softening.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)