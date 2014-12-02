US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Dec 2 Saudi Arabia will largely determine what happens with global oil prices, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, repeating that for now the price drop is a net benefit for the United States despite the pain it could cause U.S. energy producers.
New York Fed President William Dudley said, in large part, "what happens will be up to what the Saudis want to happen." He added that U.S. consumers and major trade partners Europe and Japan, which are net importers, would benefit from cheaper oil. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Yext Inc - have applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YEXT"
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3450, or 74.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil reversed earlier losses, while investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent at $48.51 a barrel. Oil had hit an earlier three-month low as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimi