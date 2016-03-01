March 1 An influential Federal Reserve official
on Tuesday said he sees downside risks to his U.S. economic
outlook, an assessment that could flag a longer pause before the
Fed's next interest-rate hike than he and his colleagues had
earlier signaled.
"At this moment, I judge that the balance of risks to my
growth and inflation outlooks may be starting to tilt slightly
to the downside," New York Federal Reserve President William
Dudley said in remarks prepared for delivery at a conference in
Hangzhou, China sponsored jointly by the People's Bank of China
and the New York Fed.
Although he said he still expects the U.S. economy to grow
about 2 percent this year, enough to push unemployment down and
begin to pull inflation up to the Fed's 2-percent target, he
added, "on balance, I am somewhat less confident than I was
before."
The Fed raised U.S. interest rates in December for the first
time in almost a decade, and signaled that it would probably
raise rates four more times this year, a gradual pace by
historical standards.
The Fed in December raised its target range for its
benchmark policy rate by one quarter of a percentage point, and
currently aims to keep the rate between 0.25 percent and 0.5
percent.
The comments Tuesday from Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair
Janet Yellen and a permanent voter on U.S. monetary policy,
suggest that the sharp global economic slowdown, stock-market
selloff and oil price slide since the beginning of the year may
force the Fed to tighten monetary policy even more slowly.
The Fed put markets on notice for just such a possibility in
January, saying it needed more time to assess global
developments and their affect on the U.S. economy before
offering an assessment of the balance of risks to the outlook.
For Dudley, the jury now appears to be in. With turbulence
in global financial markets reflecting mixed economic signals,
the risks appear to have increased, and though so far he has
left his outlook largely unchanged, continued tightening in
financial markets "could potentially lead to a more significant
downgrade to my outlook."
Of particular concern, he said, are falling inflation
expectations, as tracked both by market pricing and more
importantly in his view by surveys of households. While so far
the declines are not dangerously large, if they fall further
they could make it more difficult for the Fed to bring inflation
back up to its goal.
The Fed next meets in mid-March to consider monetary policy,
and is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.
