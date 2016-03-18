NEW YORK, March 18 The army of supervisors from the Federal Reserve and other agencies can reduce but not eliminate the risk of bank failures, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday.

Supervisors, who sometimes work day-to-day inside banks, "can reduce the chances" that these firms fail "but can never guarantee" that, said Dudley, whose branch of the U.S. central bank serves as its eyes and ears on Wall Street.

The New York Fed has been the target of criticism since the financial crisis for missteps and perceived conflicts of interest. Reuters reported this month that Democratic lawmakers asked a congressional watchdog to investigate lax bank oversight there.

Dudley, speaking at a conference of regulators and academics at the New York Fed, added that because much of this work is confidential by nature, more work on supervision is needed to, in part, help the public understand what can be a mysterious activity. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)