NEW YORK Aug 12 Disappointing U.S. economic
growth in the first half of 2011 clearly can not be blamed only
on one-off factors, one of the central bank's most influential
policymakers said on Friday, adding he had cut his expectations
for the pace of the recovery.
William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank
of New York and vice chair of the Fed's policy-setting
committee, told a media briefing economic growth so far in 2011
has been "quite a bit slower than we expected earlier in the
year".
Some of the forces that held back U.S. growth were
temporary in nature, such as higher food and energy prices that
weighed on consumer spending and supply disruptions from
Japan's earthquake and tsunami, he said.
"These restraining forces have abated and thus, we should
see stronger growth in the second half," Dudley said.
"But it is clear that not all of the weakness was due to
these one-time factors."
Dudley said the jobs market has worsened again over the
past few months, household spending has flattened out and the
housing sector is "depressed".
The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of
promising to keep interest rates near zero for a set period of
time - at least until 2013. The Fed also said it was weighing
other options to help strengthen a weak recovery.
"The statement issued by the FOMC earlier this week
presents a sober assessment of the state of the U.S. economy,"
Dudley said.
He didn't expand on Fed policy, but said after Tuesday's
statement market interest rates "generally moved lower which
should help provide some additional support for economic
activity and jobs."
But he added, conditions remain "unsettled", with the
equity market, in particular, remaining "very volatile".
Thursday was the fourth day in a row the S&P 500 .SPX
ended with a move of more than 4 percent, and the index has
fallen for 11 of the past 14 days.
(Reporting by Edith Honan, Writing by Kristina Cooke,
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)