WEST POINT, N.Y. Nov 17 The trajectory of U.S.
house prices is still a significant problem for the U.S.
economic recovery, and if further monetary easing is called for
the Federal Reserve might make more purchases of
mortgage-backed securities, a top Fed official said on
Thursday.
"If additional asset purchases were deemed appropriate, it
might make sense to do much of this in the mortgage-backed
securities market," said William Dudley, president of the New
York Fed in a speech at the West Point Military Academy in West
Point, New York.
