BRIEF-Beazer Homes announces tender offer for 7.500pct senior notes
* Beazer Homes announces tender offer for 7.500pct senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 25 The Federal Reserve must remain very accommodative because the labor market remains "far from healthy" despite some recent overall economic improvement, an influential U.S. central bank official said on Monday.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, provided a strong defense of the very easy monetary policies that he said were gaining traction.
"We need to keep monetary policy very accommodative," Dudley told The Economic Club of New York. "I see greater cost and risk in moving prematurely to a policy setting that might not prove sufficiently accommodative to ensure a sustainable, strengthening recovery."
MOSCOW, March 7 Russia's communications watchdog said on Tuesday it had received a letter from LinkedIn Corp., a social networking website it had blocked, in which the company said it was not willing to take steps to comply with a Russian data storage law.
* Propetro holding corp - sees ipo of 20.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $16.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing