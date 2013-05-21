NEW YORK May 21 The U.S. economy's ability in
coming months to weather lower government spending and higher
taxes will be key to the Federal Reserve's decision whether to
reduce monetary accommodation, an influential Fed official said
on Tuesday.
In a speech that could dampen some expectations of a
reduction in the U.S. central bank's bond buying program, New
York Fed President William Dudley said he cannot be sure whether
policymakers will next reduce or increase the amount of
purchases, due to the "uncertain" economic outlook.
"But at some point, I expect to see sufficient evidence to
make me more confident about the prospect for substantial
improvement in the labor market outlook," Dudley said in
prepared remarks to the Japan Society.
"At that time, in my view, it will be appropriate to reduce
the pace at which we are adding accommodation through asset
purchases," he added. "Over the coming months, how well the
economy fights its way through the significant fiscal drag
currently in force will be an important aspect of this
judgment."