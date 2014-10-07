BRIEF-Veritiv prices secondary offering of 1.8 mln shares at $54.85 per share
* Veritiv announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
TROY, N.Y. Oct 7 The Federal Reserve could reasonably expect to raise U.S. interest rates in mid-2015, an influential Fed policymaker said on Tuesday in a speech that cautiously predicted a rebound in U.S. economic growth and inflation.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, pointed to the stronger U.S. dollar as a key reason that growth and inflation are unlikely to substantially overshoot his forecasts.
"The consensus view is that (rates) lift-off will take place around the middle of next year. That seems like a reasonable view to me," Dudley said in prepared remarks at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Yet "firmer growth, higher inflation, and a more rapid tightening of the labor market could cause us to move earlier," he added, echoing a line by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. "Conversely, should economic growth disappoint, the timing of lift-off could be pushed later."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, March 17 The euro briefly jumped to a five-week high and the bloc's bond yields and banking stocks climbed on Friday as comments from an ECB policymaker prompted investors to price in a high chance of a rate hike by year end.