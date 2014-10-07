TROY, N.Y. Oct 7 The Federal Reserve could reasonably expect to raise U.S. interest rates in mid-2015, an influential Fed policymaker said on Tuesday in a speech that cautiously predicted a rebound in U.S. economic growth and inflation.

William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, pointed to the stronger U.S. dollar as a key reason that growth and inflation are unlikely to substantially overshoot his forecasts.

"The consensus view is that (rates) lift-off will take place around the middle of next year. That seems like a reasonable view to me," Dudley said in prepared remarks at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Yet "firmer growth, higher inflation, and a more rapid tightening of the labor market could cause us to move earlier," he added, echoing a line by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. "Conversely, should economic growth disappoint, the timing of lift-off could be pushed later."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)