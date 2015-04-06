NEWARK, N.J., April 6 The timing of interest
rate hikes are uncertain and the U.S. Federal Reserve must watch
that the surprising recent weakness in the U.S. economy does not
foreshadow a more substantial slowdown, an influential Fed
official said on Monday.
"The timing of normalization will be data dependent and
remains uncertain because the future evolution of the economy
cannot be fully anticipated," New York Fed President William
Dudley said in prepared remarks, adding he expects the path of
rate hikes to be "relatively shallow."
He said the weak March jobs report, as well as softer than
expected manufacturing and retail sales data in recent months
was a surprise. But this likely reflected "temporary factors to
a significant degree," including the harsh winter in much of the
United States.
"It will be important to monitor developments to determine
whether the softness in the March labor market report evident on
Friday foreshadows a more substantial slowing in the labor
market than I currently anticipate," said Dudley, a permanent
voter on Fed policy and a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)