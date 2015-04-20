NEW YORK, April 20 Economic performance will
determine when the Federal Reserve finally raises U.S. interest
rates from near zero, an influential Fed official said on
Monday, adding he hopes to tighten policy later this year.
"We have to see what unfolds," New York Fed President
William Dudley said in a speech that repeated cautious optimism
that the U.S. economy will continue to expand and that inflation
will begin to firm later this year.
Still, he said, the economy has further to go toward the
central bank's dual goals of full employment and 2-percent
inflation.
The data will "hopefully" support a rate hike later this
year, Dudley said at the Bloomberg Americas Monetary Summit. But
"the timing of normalization remains uncertain because how the
economy evolves is also uncertain," he added.
Dudley, a permanent voter on U.S. monetary policy and a
close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, repeated that the pace of
tightening will depend on how financial markets react.
The Fed is expected to raise rates by June at the earliest
but more likely in the second half of the year, according to
forecasts by economists and Fed officials.
The move is expected to reverberate through markets
globally. Dudley said it could create "significant challenges"
for emerging market economies, but that many of them are better
prepared for it now than a couple of years ago.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Daniel Bases; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)