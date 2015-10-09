NEW YORK Oct 9 An influential Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday that he expects the central bank to raise interest rates this year, though it is not a commitment and the decision will depend on economic data.

"Based on my forecast, yes I am" expecting to raise rates this year, New York Fed President William Dudley said on CNBC television. "But it's a forecast, and we're going to get a lot of data between now and December. So it's not a commitment."

"It's possible" the Fed could hike rates at an Oct. 27-28 meeting, he added, though there may not be enough economic evidence by then to move. The Fed also meets to decide policy on Dec. 15-16. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and John McCrank; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)