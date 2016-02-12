BRIEF-Revelo announces private placement
* Revelo Resources Corp - intends to complete a private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$2 million by issuance of 40 million units
NEW YORK Feb 12 The U.S. economy has "quite a bit of momentum," making it "extraordinarily premature" to even talk about the possibility of using negative rates to stimulate the economy, an influential Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
"To me, that's not something that should be part of the conversation right now," New York Fed President William Dudley told reporters at a press conference. Fed Chair Janet Yellen was repeatedly asked about the possibility of negative rates in her two days of Congressional testimony this week, fueling speculation over the degree to which it is a tool that the Fed is actively considering.
Dudley also said that the Fed will take financial conditions into account in its monetary policy decisions, adding that the important thing to assess is how much of the downturn in markets is based on deterioration of economic fundamentals and how much simply a change in sentiment, which may be shorter-lived. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; writing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, April 7 Britain's economy probably expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter of 2017, slowing from growth of 0.7 percent in the final three months of last year, the National Institute of Economic Social Research said on Friday.
BRASILIA, April 7 Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index in March rose 0.25 percent from the previous month as expected, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. Prices rose 4.57 percent in the 12 months through March, down from an increase of 4.76 percent in the previous month. Below is the result for each price category: March February - Food and beverages 0.34 -0.45 - Housing