BINGHAMTON, N.Y., July 5 The Federal Reserve can
be patient on raising interest rates due to low inflation and
uncertainties over prospects for the U.S. economy, including
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, New York Fed
President William Dudley said on Tuesday.
"If you strip out the energy sector, inflation is still a
little below what we would like... so that allows us to be
patient in terms of letting the economy run with accommodative
monetary policy in place," Dudley said. "If inflation were
higher ... we could probably be a little more aggressive in
terms of monetary policy.
"With uncertainties about the outlook and inflation being
lower than desired, it allows us to be a little more patient,"
he said, adding the so-called Brexit vote is among the "clouds
on the horizon" for the U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Diane Craft)