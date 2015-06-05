MINNEAPOLIS, June 5 Progress in the U.S. labor
market may have stalled, with strong job gains masking weak
productivity and still high levels of part-time work and
long-term unemployment, New York Fed President William Dudley
said on Friday.
On a day when the United States reported the healthy
addition of 280,000 jobs in May, Dudley said he was concerned
the economy may not be growing fast enough to absorb the slack
left among workers sidelined or underemployed by the 2007-2009
financial crisis and recession.
Dudley said he still expects the Fed will be in position to
raise rates later this year - but only if growth rebounds from a
weak first half, and there is more progress on lowering the
unemployment rate and other measures of labor market weakness.
"Recent solid job gains and a further decline in the
unemployment rate have occurred only because productivity growth
has slowed markedly," Dudley said in remarks at the Economic
Club of Minnesota. "There remains uncertainty about whether
growth will be strong enough to lead to further improvement in
the labor market."
Dudley on Friday added his voice to a recent chorus of Fed
officials concerned that, after a weak start to the year, the
expected rebound in the second quarter has not happened. Dudley
did say he expected growth to accelerate in the second half of
the year, and still leave the Fed in position to raise rates in
2015 and end a more than six-year stay at the "zero lower
bound."
The Fed's policy meeting in June will be the first since
the start of the financial crisis at which an interest rate hike
will be on the table. Few expect an increase at the June 16-17
meeting of the Fed's main policy committee, though the strong
jobs report cemented market expectations of an initial increase
in the fall.
Dudley said he is confident the New York Fed has the tools
to implement a rate hike when the time comes, by, for example,
raising the interest rate paid to banks on excess reserves. But
in a broader sense he said the process "may not go smoothly,"
with markets likely to be volatile as investors adjust to a
"regime shift" after so many years of near-zero Fed rates.
He said the rate path will likely be "shallow," though the
central bank will adjust based on how financial markets respond.
But that all depends on getting started. Dudley said that
now that oil prices have at least stabilized, he is at least
becoming more confident that inflation will eventually rise to
the Fed's two percent target.
Yet that conviction is also premised on continued progress
in the jobs market, needed to eventually push wages and prices
higher on a more consistent basis.
Doubts about growth and jobs, Dudley said, mean he is "not
completely confident" in the forecast.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)