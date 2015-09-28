Sept 28 New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said the Fed remains on track for a likely rate hike this year and could move as soon as the upcoming meeting in October.

At a morning event sponsored by the Wall Street Journal in New York, Dudley said he was confident that weak global economic conditions and the strong U.S. dollar would not permanently hold down inflation in the U.S., or dislodge people's expectations about the path of price increases.

With inflation likely to rise and the economy still growing, the Fed "will probably raise rates later this year," Dudley said. The October 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee session is "live" for the rate hike debate, Dudley said.

He also said he saw little evidence of financial instability in the economy right now.

Referring to an incident last week in which Fed chair Janet Yellen verbally stumbled as she tried to finish a speech, Dudley said her health is "fine." (Reporting by Howard Schneider and Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)