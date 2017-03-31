March 31 The Federal Reserve could begin shrinking its $4.5-trillion balance sheet as soon as this year, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday, earlier than most Wall Street economists expect.

"It wouldn't surprise me if some time later this year or some time in 2018, should the economy perform in line with our expectations, that we will start to gradually let the securities mature rather than reinvesting them," as the Fed does now, he said on Bloomberg TV.

