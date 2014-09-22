Sept 22 The Federal Reserve will take into account the strengthening of the U.S. dollar as it considers when to back away from its aggressive easing of monetary policy, a Fed official said on Monday.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the value of the dollar is not a target for the central bank, but its rise does impact inflation and the "appropriateness of monetary policy."

Dudley was speaking at a Bloomberg News event in New York on Monday.

He added in the Bloomberg interview that he wants to leave the current, near-zero interest rate level as soon as it is appropriate.

