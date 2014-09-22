Sept 22 The Federal Reserve will take into
account the strengthening of the U.S. dollar as it considers
when to back away from its aggressive easing of monetary policy,
a Fed official said on Monday.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the
value of the dollar is not a target for the central bank, but
its rise does impact inflation and the "appropriateness of
monetary policy."
Dudley was speaking at a Bloomberg News event in New York on
Monday.
He added in the Bloomberg interview that he wants to leave
the current, near-zero interest rate level as soon as it is
appropriate.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)