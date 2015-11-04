NEW YORK Nov 4 An influential Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday he would like to see a bit more growth in workers' wages in order for broader U.S. inflation to rise to the central bank's 2-percent inflation goal.

"In the current environment we probably want to see a little bit more in terms of wage inflation (which) is completely consistent with our 2-percent inflation objective," New York Fed President William Dudley told reporters.

"We recognize that inflation is well below our objective," he added.

