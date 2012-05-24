NEW YORK May 24 Demographic factors like an
aging labor force, as well as more discouraged workers, are the
likely behind the drop in the U.S. participation rate, New York
Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday.
The participation rate, a measure of how many Americans are
looking for work, fell in April to a 30-year low at 63.6 percent
of the population, as more people dropped out of the workforce.
But Dudley also expressed optimism that the high national
jobless rate, at 8.1 percent, would drop and that permanent
"structural" factors are not as serious as some people worry
they are.
