NEW YORK, April 3 Growing U.S. student loan debt
is one headwind to overall economic activity and, on the
margins, pushes the down the level the Federal Reserve is
targeting for equilibrium interest rates, New York Fed President
William Dudley said on Monday.
It is "one factor that pushes in that direction," Dudley
said of student debt's role in a longer-term decline in the
Fed's target "neutral" policy rate. He added that fiscal
policies that make colleges and universities more affordable
would benefit lower-income students' ability to increase their
earnings potential.
