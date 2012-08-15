Aug 15 The influential head of the New York
Federal Reserve Bank is the latest U.S. central banker to come
out in support of new rules for money market funds aimed at
making them less vulnerable to implosion in a financial crisis.
"Money funds should have capital buffers and modest limits
on investor withdrawals," New York Fed President William Dudley
said in a column published by Bloomberg News on Wednesday.
"Such reforms are necessary to protect the economy from
financial instability in the future."
The addition of Dudley's voice to the ranks of those calling
for an overhaul of the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry
is likely to intensify a high-stakes fight over how best to
safeguard the funds from debilitating runs.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Schapiro
has been pushing for capital cushions and withdrawal limits,
measures opposed by industry leaders who say such restrictions
will hurt the appeal of their funds.
Money market funds typically invest in short-term debt
securities, and while they are not backed by a government
insurance program, investors have traditionally treated them as
cash-like because they aim to maintain a stable net asset value
of $1 per share.
But such confidence took a hit after shares of one large
fund, the Reserve Primary, "broke the buck" on the back of the
2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, triggering a wider run on
money market funds. The Fed was forced to step in with emergency
liquidity.
In recent months, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, policy dove
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and the hawkish president of
the Richmond Fed, Jeffrey Lacker, have all lent their implicit
or explicit support to Schapiro's proposal.
Other high profile supporters include Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner and former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker.
But Schapiro has faced an uphill battle convincing her
fellow commissioners to sign on. Three of the SEC's five
commissioners have publicly expressed skepticism about the need
for money market reforms beyond ones adopted in 2010.
In the Bloomberg column, Dudley marshaled new Treasury data
in support of further change, saying that as of April this year
105 money market funds with more than $1 trillion in assets
could have been brought down by a default among any one of their
top 20 borrowers.