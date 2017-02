NEW YORK Feb 24 A clear fiscal policy is needed to achieve the Federal Reserve's dual mandate of full employment and price stability, an influential Fed policymaker said on Friday.

New York Fed President William Dudley, addressing an audience of economists and international policymakers here, added that monetary policymakers at the U.S. central bank did not "step over the line" into fiscal policy despite the bad macro economic conditions it faced in 2008 and 2009. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)