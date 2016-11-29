Nov 29 Puerto Rico, struggling through a
drawn-out "depression," has already begun an economic revival
that could mirror past recoveries in U.S. cities like New York
if the island continues to focus on its fiscal situation and
labor force, an influential Federal Reserve official said on
Tuesday.
"Puerto Rico has been through a very rough 10 years. The
economy has been in a long slump that could easily be called a
depression," said William Dudley, president of the New York Fed
district that includes the U.S. island territory.
"I am confident that Puerto Rico has started on the road to
recovery," he said in a speech in San Juan. "Getting the fiscal
situation in order is an important first step. The factors
leading up to the crisis took many years to develop, and history
shows that a successful recovery from a crisis also takes time."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)