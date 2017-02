MELVILLE, NY, March 19 The Federal Reserve has not yet decided on whether to embark on a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Mo nday.

A decision on such large-scale asset purchases would depend on how the economy evolves, and would take into account "costs and benefits," Dudley added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)