TROY, N.Y. Oct 7 The Federal Reserve is prepared to adjust its approach to raising U.S. interest rates, when the time comes, depending on the reaction of financial markets, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Tuesday.

"The trickiest part will be, some things are just not knowable right now, and one thing is exactly how the financial markets will react to the process of monetary policy normalization," he said at a college here.

The central bank will "adjust the pace with which we'll do it, the way in which we do it, depending on how circumstances evolve," Dudley added.

