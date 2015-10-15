GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks, bond yields fall show investor caution
* Gold hits one-week high; oil steadies as Libya output rebounds
WASHINGTON Oct 15 New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said on Thursday he would be prepared to raise interest rates in December if the U.S. economy performs in line with his forecast of continued moderate growth.
Dudley made the remark about the rates "liftoff" in response to a question following a panel presentation in Washington. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)
NEW YORK, April 4 The dollar held slight gains versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as a larger-than-forecast contract in the trade deficit in February supported the view of modest U.S. economic growth in first quarter.