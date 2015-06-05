MINNEAPOLIS, June 5 New York Federal Reserve
Bank President William Dudley said on Friday the Fed should keep
reinvesting its assets holdings as they expire until short-term
interest rates are well off the zero lower bound.
His comments suggest a potentially extended time before the
Fed lets its $4 trillion balance sheet shrink, with most
investors and Fed officials anticipating a slow path of future
rate hikes.
"I would like to get short-term rates to a reasonable level
so that I feel that I was off the zero lower bound by a
reasonable amount," Dudley said. "How far that is I have not
reached a definitive conclusion," he said, but "you want to end
reinvestment when you are confident you will not have to go back
to the zero lower bound."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)