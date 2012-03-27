WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. central bank's
decision to provide dollar swap lines to Europe was made in the
United States' best interests and not solely to benefit Europe,
a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.
"We want to make the decision based on what's in our
self-interest as a country, what's best for U.S. households and
businesses," New York Federal Reserve Bank President William
Dudley told a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives'
Financial Services Committee.
The U.S. central bank provided dollar swap lines for the
European Central Bank to help ease its debt crisis but Dudley
stressed the action was aimed at warding off a backlash for the
U.S. economy from a more severe European downturn.
"If in that calculation we decide that an intervention can
help the U.S. households and businesses then we want to pursue
it and if we think there's too much risk involved in the
program...we don't want to take it," he said.
Dudley pointed out that the U.S. central bank has never lost
money, and in fact has earned profits, on past swap lines that
it has extended back to 1962.
