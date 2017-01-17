(Repeats to attach to alerts, no change to text)

NEW YORK Jan 17 A U.S. cross-border tax could propel the dollar and raise the prices of imported goods and services, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley said Tuesday.

"Border tax adjustment may lead to a higher value in the dollar and changes in imported goods," Dudley said in the question-and-answer portion of his appearance after his speech at a gathering of the National Retail Federation in New York. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)