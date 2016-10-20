NEW YORK Oct 19 The scandal at Wells Fargo & Co
, which opened millions of unauthorized accounts,
"underscores that we have a lot more work" to do to fix the
culture within big U.S. banks, one of the country's top
financial regulators said on Wednesday.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, made the comment at a Lotos Club dinner a day before his
Fed bank is to host a conference "Reforming Culture and Behavior
in the Financial Services Industry."
Last month, Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $190 million
settlement over its staff opening as many as 2 million accounts
without customers' knowledge. The misconduct triggered a raft of
federal and state investigations and led to the resignation last
week of its chief executive and chairman, John Stumpf.
