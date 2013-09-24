BRIEF-Willbros Q4 loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Willbros group inc - company obtains covenant amendment from lender
Sept 24 The Federal Reserve would not make large policy changes if Janet Yellen were to replace Ben Bernanke as chairman, an influential U.S. central bank official said in a television interview.
"I think it would be very consistent with the monetary policy that we've had in the past," William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, said in a Monday interview aired on CNBC Tuesday. "I would not see it as any large change in the monetary policy," he said according to the transcript.
Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, is considered the front-runner to replace Bernanke when his term expires at the end of January. On Monday, Reuters reported that President Barack Obama was unlikely to name Bernanke's successor this week.
* Willbros group inc - company obtains covenant amendment from lender
SAN DIEGO, March 7 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance is poised to announce an order for 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger jets and is looking at placing further potential aircraft orders as it pursues international growth, industry sources said on Tuesday.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------