NEWARK, N.J., April 6 Yields on longer-term U.S.
debt seem low given the Federal Reserve expects inflation to
rise, but the cheap borrowing costs likely mostly reflect
monetary easing in Europe and Japan, New York Fed President
William Dudley said on Monday.
"You look at the 10-year Treasury note yields that are still
below 2 percent, you sort of say that's pretty low if the
Federal Reserve is actually going to be successful in the medium
term in achieving its inflation objective," he told a business
audience here.
But "in Japan and Europe we have much, much lower long-term
yields than we have in the U.S., and that's in part because they
are doing ... quantitative easing (which is) rippling out into
our markets," Dudley added.
