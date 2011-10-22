VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Oct 22 U.S. households' caution about taking on debt and spending will stand them in good stead when the economic recovery becomes more robust, a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.

Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke did not comment on the outlook for the economy or the monetary policy in a speech about financial planning.

Household debt-to-income ratios skyrocketed during 2001-2007, but households cut debt and spending significantly during the financial crisis that began in 2007, Duke said.

The declines in spending and borrowing reflect the weak economy, but also a greater aversion to debt and a desire to hold down debt levels.

"Going forward, as income and asset values recover, these improvements in the aggregate household position should be felt by more and more U.S. households.," she said in remarks prepared for delivery. (Reporting by Sarah Hutchins, writing by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Diane Craft)