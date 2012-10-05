BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake Facebook, Fiat Chrysler - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 366,800 shares in Facebook Inc - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 5 The lack of credit available to home buyers is among the biggest concerns in the still troubled U.S. housing market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke highlighted credit availability, as well as the lack of a national appraisal database on housing, as concerns the U.S. central bank has.
* Bard Associates, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Cemtrex Inc as of January 20, 2017 - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ku81vr) Further company coverage:
* Tiger global management ups share stake in amazon.com inc by 2.9 percent to 1.4 million shares