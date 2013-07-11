By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, July 11 Federal Reserve Governor
Elizabeth Duke, who had taken a lead role on housing issues at
the U.S. central bank, resigned on Thursday nearly 18 months
after her term expired, the Fed said.
Her resignation is effective Aug. 31. Duke, 60, was
appointed to the Fed's Washington-based board in August 2008 by
former President George W. Bush. The Fed said she made no
announcement about her future plans.
Duke's term had expired in January 2012, at which time she
said she planned to remain at the Fed for the "foreseeable
future." She never said, however, that she would stick around
until someone else was nominated for her seat.
Fed governors, who are permanent voting members of the
bank's powerful policy-setting committee, can remain in office
after their terms have expired, unless they are replaced by the
president.
It is not unusual to have one or more unfilled seats on the
seven-member Fed Board. Appointments require confirmation by the
Senate, which can take considerable time if a lawmaker decides
to slow the process.
President Barack Obama has yet to nominate someone to
replace Duke. A White House spokeswoman said the president was
grateful to Duke for her years of valued service at the Fed.
Her departure leaves a Board in which every member,
including Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, was either appointed or
re-appointed by Obama.
Duke, who never voted against the chairman during her time
on the Board, was not a loud voice in the monetary policy debate
and her departure is not likely to impact Fed action as
officials weigh scaling back bond purchases later this year.
Bernanke thanked Duke for her service.
"She brought fresh ideas grounded in her deep knowledge of
the banking industry and the real-world dynamic between
borrowers and lenders. I wish her the best in her future
endeavors," he said in a statement.
Duke was a community banker in Virginia before joining the
Fed, where she became an internal advocate for more forceful
action to spur a stronger housing recovery, warning that failure
to do so could hurt the national economy.
She helped craft a controversial Fed white paper that made
recommendations on how policymakers in Washington could help
heal the damaged housing market. That raised eyebrows among
lawmakers when it was published in January 2012, who thought the
Fed was going beyond its remit.
Duke, together with Governor Sarah Raskin, oversaw the paper
when it was pulled together in 2011. At the time, the U.S.
economy appeared at risk of tipping back into recession and
there was a great deal of concern about why the housing sector
was not healing faster.
As a former community banker, Duke had a keen understanding
of the harm that could be done to a bank saddled with foreclosed
properties, and she also spoke out forcefully on the wider costs
to communities blighted by a large number of abandoned homes.
She argued that mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprises at the heart
of the U.S. housing market, should do more to help.
"Policymakers should at least consider policies that take
into account the role the GSEs could play in hastening the
healing of the housing market rather than focusing entirely on
minimizing losses to the GSEs," Duke said in January 2012.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac had been rescued by the
government in 2008 as they faced insolvency due to mounting loan
losses, and had been propped up with taxpayer funds.