VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Oct 22 U.S. households'
caution about taking on debt and spending will stand them in
good stead when the economic recovery becomes more robust, a
top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.
Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke did not comment on the outlook
for the economy or the monetary policy in a speech about
financial planning.
Household debt-to-income ratios skyrocketed during
2001-2007, but households cut debt and spending significantly
during the financial crisis that began in 2007, Duke said.
The declines in spending and borrowing reflect the weak
economy, but also a greater aversion to debt and a desire to
hold down debt levels.
"Going forward, as income and asset values recover, these
improvements in the aggregate household position should be felt
by more and more U.S. households.," she said.
The Fed cut benchmark interest rates to near zero almost
three years ago and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to boost
economic growth.
Recent data suggest the economy may have escaped slipping
back into recession over the summer, but Fed officials will
debate further steps to lower a high unemployment rate at their
next meeting Nov. 1-2.
